Former President John Dramani Mahama has reacted to a sanctioned military swoop at Ashaiman following the gruesome murder of their colleague.

According to him, the Ghana Armed Forces must ensure that the military refrains from meting out extra-judicial justice.

Ashaiman went viral on social media Tuesday, March 7, 2023 following the raid. The peeved soldiers reportedly raided some areas, and brutalised some residents.

Others were also rounded up by the military to an unknown location. This has been condemned by many because some innocent people were manhandled in the process.

Mr Mahama in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 described the action as unfortunate.

“I also sympathise with the victims of the torture at Ashaiman as a result of this unfolding death of a serving soldier,” he said.

Mr Mahama expressed his condolence to the bereaved family and urged the military to exercise restraint and allow due process to work.

“I encourage you to exercise restraint and allow due process to investigate, apprehend, prosecute and punish the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act,” he added.

Below is the full statement:

I am deeply saddened by the death of one of our soldiers, at such a young age, in Ashaiman.

Lordina and I extend our deepest condolences to his bereaved and grieving family, and the officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces.

As your former Commander in Chief, I do appreciate how such unexpected deaths affect the Force.

However, I encourage you to exercise restraint and allow due process to investigate, apprehend, prosecute and punish the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act.

There are obviously many people who live and work in Ashaiman who are innocent of this heinous crime. The military must, therefore, refrain from meting out extra-judicial justice to them.

I also sympathise with the victims of of the torture in Ashaiman as a result of this unfolding death of a serving soldier.

I pray we find peace and harmony in our dear country, as the government and state institutions immediately step in to address this potentially inflammatory development between Ashaiman and the Ghana Armed Forces; including providing commensurate compensation for all persons affected.

