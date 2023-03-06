The Ghana Education Service (GES) Director of the Garu District of the Upper East Region, Philip Fredrick Alale, dropped unconscious during the 66th Independence Day celebration parade.

It happened while Mr Alale was standing on the dais with other dignitaries.

Adom News’ Halidas Dasmani reports Mr Alale stood in the scorching sun for hours and it is believed that might have resulted in his collapse.

This was at a time a school cadet present to commemorate the day was displaying their drill skills while the national anthem and other tunes were being played.

The Director was carried and rushed into a black vehicle which came to park in front of the dais and he rushed to a nearby health facility.

