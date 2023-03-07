There have been reports of alleged brutality by some soldiers who are said to have stormed Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra since midnight.

This comes days after their colleague was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants in the area.

In some videos on social media, a young man is heard getting flogged while a neighbour quietly films from a window nearby.

In other visuals, some residents were forced to roll on the ground in the muddy puddles of the early morning rains.

Military men allegedly brutalizing Residents in Ashaiman. This comes after one of their men was assassin@ted few days ago. Be safe out there 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4xi8d5gdyu — Akwasi Bugati 🇬🇭 Blogger (@akwasibugati) March 7, 2023

Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey, confirmed this to Accra-based Starr FM calling it an ‘unofficial curfew’.

Reports say persons who flouted the military’s directives were flogged and manhandled.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces is yet to comment on the matter.