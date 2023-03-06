A 22-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces band in Sunyani in the Bono Region has been killed at Taifa, a suburb of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

He was allegedly stabbed severally by unknown attackers Saturday dawn.

The soldier, according to sources, was returning from his girlfriend’s house at Taifa and heading towards his residence at Zongo-Laka at Ashaiman when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Though he was carrying a laptop and other electronic gadgets the attackers made away with only his iPhone.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances under which the soldier was killed and are appealing for information from the public.