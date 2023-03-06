Ghanaians may yet have another reason to be citizens of this beautiful country as the chief legal advisor at the ministry of national security, Dr Osei Bonsu Dickson, has been ranked as Global number 3 on the National Security Thought Leaders and Influencers Top 100 List and number 1 on the Africa List by Thinkers 360.

The global ranking is done with selected top experts from 48 nations that must make it onto this year’s 100 list.



By this recognition, it puts Dr Dickson as the African continent’s number one Africa List by Thinkers 360 for the year 2023.



Dr Dickson is Chief Legal Advisor at Ministry of National Security and National Coordinator of the United States – Ghana Security Governance Initiative (SGI) which focuses on cyber, maritime and border security.

He chairs CyberX Africa – the continent’s largest cybersecurity conference and exhibition on incident response.

Dr Dickson has received numerous awards and industry recognition over the past years for his contributions to cyber, maritime, border and national security laws.

He is a frequent speaker at the Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC) Cyberlypics, the Commonwealth – Africa Cyber Forum, the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM), among others.



Dr Dickson has been recognized as an international expert and thought leader on national security, military cyber defense and future threat-preparedness.

Aside his busy schedules at the ministry of national security, Dr Dickson makes time to interact with students from various second cycle institutions including the St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School where he teaches them about the opportunities and dangers inherent in the technology world focusing on subtle means and ways radical terrorists’ groups are employing to recruit young people into their criminal organizations.



His focus in these areas stems from the fact that, radical jihadist groups in recent times have increased their deadly attacks across the West African sub-region where they have taken and killed a number of people in the region and therefore finds it prudent to educate youngsters to stay away from such entities.



Dr Dickson is also the author of three bestselling books in the areas of security and business. These books are Principles of Security Law, Principles of Business Law and A Handbook on Security which are both in print and electronic.