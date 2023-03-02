A serving soldier at Bundase Military Training Camp near Seglime in the Ningo-Prampram District near Tema has met his untimely death following a bomb explosion.

He was killed instantly.

The deceased, who is only identified as Biney, according to sources at the Camp, died on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Biney recently passed out from the Army Recruit Training School.

He was posted to the Bundase Training Camp this year having earlier resided at the Teshie Barracks in Accra.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident which has left many people at the Teshie barracks in a sorrowful state.

Interestingly, there is no also comment from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

It was one of a series of incidents that has hit the army in recent times.

In August 2021, there was a shocking incident in the military where a serving officer with the Army Recruit Training School at Shai Hills, WO II Robert Doku, allegedly committed suicide.

WO Doku’s body was discovered at dawn hanging on a tree at Burma Camp.

No explanation was immediately offered for Doku’s alleged suicide just as the explosion case.

WO II Robert Doku was previously stationed at the Base Ordnance Depot.