The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has appealed to President Akufo-Addo not to give excuses regarding the state of the economy.

Instead, he expects the President to apologise to Ghanaians for mismanaging the economy and subjecting them to hardship.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver the State of the Nation address to Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, as stipulated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

This constitutional provision mandates the President to convey a message on the State of the Nation at the commencement of each session and prior to the dissolution of Parliament.

During his address, the President is expected to provide updates on various sectors, including security, governance, education, health, infrastructure, and the fight against corruption.

However, Mr. Cudjoe, speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, said President Akufo-Addo should be candid in his address to the nation.

“His last State of the Nation address is expected to be full of flowery praises, which is anticipated, but he should be bold enough to apologize to us. He is the one who should extend the apology rather than Bawumia, so that people will at least understand them” he stressed.

The IMANI boss added that, “as he [Akufo-Addo] is leaving office, he should acknowledge that he has completed his term and express hope that the next person will do their best without offering excuses. I don’t want to hear any excuses”.

