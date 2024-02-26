President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, as mandated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

The President is expected to provide updates in various sectors such as security, Governance, Education, Health, Infrastructure and efforts against corruption during his address.

Additionally, the speech will outline the government’s primary policy objectives for the year and detail strategies to enhance the current economic situation.

Earlier in February, the then Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, announced the President’s upcoming address in Parliament.

“Mr. Speaker, in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution, H.E the President will deliver a message on the State of the Nation on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Honourable Members are urged to be present for this important event” he added.

This upcoming address is President Akufo-Addo’s last presentation to Parliament before the end of his term.