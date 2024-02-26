The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has described the appointment of former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta as Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investment as “unnecessary”.

In his view, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should have just mentioned it in passing because making the appointment official is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

“I think it’s unnecessary. The President may have mentioned it in passing that Ken could be an advisor, but to make it official, signing and putting it on paper. Ken is prim and proper, and so he wants us to know that it’s indeed on paper. That’s the feeling we get.

The moment you officialise it, then he will be traveling all in the name of an international envoy, which means he will use our taxpayers’ money to travel all in the name of getting financial aid for the country” he said.

Mr. Cudjoe made this known in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday.

The former Finance Minister, in a letter dated February 15, 2024, and signed by the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare, was appointed as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.

His appointment has triggered calls for increased vigilance from civil society and the public.

But Mr. Cudjoe said nothing surprises him anymore because he is tired of being disappointed in President Akufo-Addo.

