The Dean of the University of Cape Coast Business School, Professor John Gatsi wants the government to be blamed for the increasing unemployment in the country and not the universities.

According to him, universities play their part by taking students through rigorous training to become employable as well as entrepreneurs, but the growth rate of the economy does not create a friendly environment for hiring and establishing businesses.

Speaking to Joy Business on the sidelines of the partnership between PMI-Ghana and UCC Business School in Cape Coast, Professor Gatsi pointed out that the country’s growth rate over the years has come with little job creation.

“The growth in the economy has been described as a jobless growth. The growth is not responsive to the need for employment of people. That’s beyond the university”.

“The university is tasked to equip people and get them fit for the job market”, he added.

President of the Project Management Institute, Frank Owusu Asamoah, however, argued that there are numerous job opportunities but it has only become difficult for seekers to grab those opportunities because they are not deliberate about their profession.

“The fact that there is unemployment does not mean there are no job opportunities. Project management trains people to develop their own ideas into viable businesses.”

Mr Asamoah further urged the youth to join organised institutions or associations to provide them leverage in the job market.

The main focus of PMI Ghana is to awaken professionals to respect and observe the professional code of ethics.

The MOU signed with the UCC Business School will therefore focus on mentorship, guidance and pitching students to industries.