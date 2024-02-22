In a recent alert from the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), citizens have been urged to prepare for scorching weather conditions as temperatures are set to rise significantly in the coming days.

GMet forecasts a surge in temperatures across the country as the sun moves towards the equator, peaking on March 20, 2024.

The current weather in Ghana is already hot, with the harmattan season contributing to elevated temperatures.

However, GMet warns that the temperature is expected to intensify, surpassing the prevailing conditions.

According to GMet, “The sun is on its apparent movement from the southern hemisphere towards the northern hemisphere and expected to be on the equator on March 20, 2024. In view of this, an increase in temperature is expected from now through March to April 2024.”

The projected temperature ranges are formidable, with the southern half expected to experience maximums between 33°C to 37°C and the northern regions facing even higher temperatures ranging from 36°C to 42°C. Simultaneously, minimum temperatures are anticipated to fluctuate between 22°C and 27°C nationwide.

To safeguard public health during this period of heightened temperatures, GMet recommends the following precautions:

Stay Hydrated: Ensure an ample intake of fluids to combat dehydration.

Seek Shade: Utilize umbrellas and hats, especially during peak sunshine hours (around 11 am to 3 pm).

Wear Light Clothing: Opt for lightweight and light-coloured attire to mitigate heat absorption.

Apply Sunscreen: Essential for those spending extended periods outdoors.

Monitor Vulnerable Individuals: Keep a close eye on children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Limit Outdoor Activities: Particularly during peak hours to minimize exposure to extreme heat.

Stay Informed: Regularly check weather updates and advisories from GMet’s dissemination platforms.

Seek Medical Advice: If experiencing heat-related health concerns.

According to GMet, “This period also coincides with the transition from the dry season into the major rainy season for southern Ghana. Rains during this period will be less frequent but quite violent. Expect localised rain and thunder with occasionally strong winds, especially over southern Ghana.”

The Central Analysis and Forecasting Office (CAFO) underscores the importance of maintaining cool and safe practices during these challenging weather conditions.

Citizens are encouraged to stay informed and adhere to provided guidelines for a healthy and secure experience throughout this period.

