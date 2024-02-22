The ‘Mankrado’ at Onomabo in the Eastern region has dragged a Junior High School (JHS) 3 pupil to the Abusuapanyin, Kwaku Aye for farting near his house.

Accra-based UTV reports that Mankrado is also demanding that a GH₵50 fine be imposed on the 18-year-old pupil and a sheep taken.

All apologies and pleas for forgiveness from the boy’s mother have proven futile as the Mankrado is bent on having his demands met.

Mr Aye is said to have dismissed the case which he believed had no basis.

The incensed Mankrado is said to have also engaged the Abusuapanyin in a dramatic confrontation.

Meanwhile, there are speculations among residents who have been taken aback by the incident that Mankrado has seized the opportunity to renew a long standing feud.

