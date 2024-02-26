Policy think tank, IMANI Africa has thrown its support behind the National Democratic Congress (NDC) bid to investigate the contentious Agyapa deal.

IMANI Vice President, Bright Simons alleges that if the deal is allowed to proceed, it will serve as a conduit for corruption.

Speaking on Newsfile, he expressed agreement with those who have criticised the arrangement, stating that the NDC’s determination to probe the deal and hold accountable those involved is commendable.

He is also seeking clarity on the government’s stance regarding the future of the controversial deal.

This follows revelations that the government expended $12 million on the suspended royalties deal, which ultimately did not materialise.

Watch his full presentation on Newsfile below: