Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has asserted that some Members of Parliament (MPs) are emotional during deliberations on the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

The Effutu MP has reiterated that he is against the law, however, has issues with the punitive measures.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi TV, Mr Afenyo-Markin proposed the punishment must be reviewed.

“I think that the latest law we have in parliament, LGBT thing, I think that we shouldn’t be emotional about it. I have been thinking, battling this, should a man be incarcerated because of sexual relationships?

“I have been asking that. In principle, I’m not against the need to enact Ghanaian values but the punishment bit,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin had earlier opposed the provision of the bill that would lead to the imprisonment of individuals accused of engaging in or promoting LGBTQ+ activities.

He contended the bill’s punitive action would not aid in rehabilitating the culprits.

But the lawmaker has insisted that the law if passed, also has the potential to gag media houses.

“What you the media seem not to have realised is that there’s a subtle gag on you and also reintroduce criminal liable law. You guys have not read it?” he questioned.

