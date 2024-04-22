Mr. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, stated last Friday that efforts are underway to ensure Ghanaians have uninterrupted power supply.

Admitting that the current interruptions were a major challenge for industries and the citizenry, he mentioned that the energy sector was working to minimize these outages.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin made these remarks during a “Setting the Facts Right Press Conference” held at the Parliament House.

“In any event, we know that for seven years, even during COVID-19, a critical moment when businesses came to a standstill and government revenue almost hit zero, the government kept the lights on. So, it’s a real challenge we are going through,” he said.

“Seven years of no power outages during the most difficult economic times, in 2020, 2021, and 2022, when the cedi was suffering and the economy came to a standstill, we kept the lights on.”

“So, it should speak volumes about power efficiency and our competence in addressing critical economic challenges. Yes, we are experiencing power outages, but we are not complacent; we will tackle them head-on and resolve them as we did when we assumed office.”

Mr. Afenyo-Markin, also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Effutu, encouraged NPP Party Communicators to be firm and resolute in defending their government’s track record.

“Speak to the records and explain in taxis, trotros, drinking spots, churches, mosques, event centers, funerals, and naming ceremonies to the people of Ghana the state of the country when the NDC was in office. Defend and ensure that your party gets the opportunity to sustain the implementation of major policies introduced, especially in the education sector,” he urged.

“So, our dear party communicators, the ball is in your court; this government will largely depend on you to disseminate the right information to the ordinary Ghanaians,” he concluded.

