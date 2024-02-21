The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has withdrawn all amendments put forth for the anti-gay Bill after failing to garner support for their approval in the House.

Afenyo-Markin had sought to amend 20 clauses within the anti-LGBT Bill, but during Wednesday’s session, a vote was called to gauge support for his proposed changes, with the Majority of members voicing their opposition.

In response to the outcome, Mr. Afenyo-Markin suggested that a secret ballot be conducted on his amendments.

He expressed his belief that his colleagues were hesitant to openly endorse his proposals.

However, the Speaker, Alban Bagbin ruled against it and instructed Afenyo-Markin to withdraw the amendments, which he complied with.

The Efuttu Member of Parliament is oppose to the provision in the Bill that seeks to jail individuals accused of participating in or advocating for LGBTQ activities.

