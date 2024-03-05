The Coalition of Muslim Organisations, Ghana (COMOG), has said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia should be worried about President Akufo-Addo’s posture on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

According to the Chairman on Media and Research Committee, Mohammed Shamsudeen Shaibu, Akufo-Addo is ruining the political fortunes of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer with his actions.

Mr Shaibu made these comments on Adom FM Burning Issues following Akufo-Addo’s announcement to await a Supreme Court ruling on the bill which is being challenged before making a decision.

Speaking at the New Year greetings event with members of the Diplomatic Corps at Peduase, the President emphasised Ghana’s commitment to upholding its Human Rights record.

However, Mr Sahibu has questioned why the ruling of the apex court must determine whether or not Akufo-Addo will assent to the bill.

In his view, the majority of Ghanaians are in support of the bill, hence the President’s delay tactic is unnecessary.

“Across the house, we never saw any MP against the bill so why should the president delay and consider someone is going to court on what basis?

“Is it to derail or unnecessarily delay the process so that he will not sign before he leaves office? Vice President Bawumia should be worried because his political fortunes is being ruined by the actions of Akufo-Addo,” he stated.

On February 28, 2024, Parliament unanimously approved the bill that criminalises LGBTQ+ activities, as well as their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Those found guilty could face a jail term ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those promoting and sponsoring the act could face a jail term between 3 to 5 years.

Despite intense call for Akufo-Addo immediately sign the bill, he says it is yet to reach his desk.

