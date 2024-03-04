Ho West Member of Parliament(MP), Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah has confirmed that the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQI+ bill, is yet to be submitted to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his assent.

Mr Bedzrah made these comments on Adom FM Burning Issues amidst public discussions and agitations for the President to assent to the Bill which was passed on February 28.

“Parliament has completed all the work we are supposed to do and it is left with the presidential assent. The Clerk is yet to take to the government Printer, Ghana Publishing Corporation for it to be placed on tinsel for his assent but it is not true the bill will return to parliament,” The MP who was one of the sponsors of the Bill clarified.

Parliament unanimously approved the bill that criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities, as well as their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Those found guilty could face a jail term ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those promoting and sponsoring the act could face a jail term between 3 to 5 years.

Amidst intense pressure for Akufo-Addo to assent to the Bill, the Ministry of Finance, has however said otherwise.

In a press release on Monday, the Ministry cautioned that approving the bill could result in significant financial consequences for Ghana.

According to the Finance Ministry’s statement, Ghana stands to lose a substantial amount of World Bank financing, estimating a potential loss of USD$3.8 billion over the next five to six years.

On the part of Akufo-Addo, he says he is awaiting the Supreme Court’s ruling before deciding on the controversial Bill following a court action.

