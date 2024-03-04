President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced plans to put on hold his decision to assent the anti-LGBTQI+ bill into law.

This according to him is on the back of a challenge mounted at the Supreme Court following the passage of the Bill on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

Addressing Members of the Diplomatic Corps at Peduase on Monday, Akufo-Addo noted he is yet to receive the Bill.

However, the decision of the court will determine the next line of action.

“The operations of the institutions of the Ghanaian state will determine the future trajectory of the rule of law and human rights compliance in our country,” the President noted.

The Bill criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities, their promotion, advocacy, and funding within the country.

The Bill would now require presidential assent to come into force but has been met with fierce criticisms amidst calls for Akufo-Addo for reject it.

The critics have argued the bill violates and infringes on fundamental human rights and have threatened to initiate legal action against it.

The Ministry of Finance has also pleaded with the President not to assent to the Bill, stating it could result in significant financial consequences for Ghana.

According to the Ministry’s statement, Ghana stands to lose a substantial amount of World Bank financing, estimating a potential loss of USD$3.8 billion over the next five to six years.

Specifically, the impact for 2024 includes a loss of USD$600 million in budget support and USD$250 million for the Financial Stability Fund, adversely affecting Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate stability.

