Ghanaian security analyst and International Relations expert, Farouk Al Wahab, has said President Akufo-Addo will not sign the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

“It will be a difficult decision for the President. If he signs the Bill, it will affect his standing with international partners. If he doesn’t, it will affect not just his political career but that of the NPP. But I know he won’t sign.” he said.

Al Wahab made this known on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday following the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill by the Parliament of Ghana on February 28, 2024.

The Bill criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities, their promotion, advocacy, and funding within the country.

But, Al Wahab criticized Western countries and diplomats who have threatened to sanction Ghana over the Bill.

“It is unheard of that a country would be threatened by the international community for passing a law that protects its values and culture” he bemoaned.

Al Wahab cited examples of other nations such as Israel, Brunei, Libya, and Morocco, which have laws against LGBTQ+ rights but faced no sanctions or backlash.

He questioned why Ghana should succumb to Western pressure, suggesting that the country should strengthen its ties with Asian countries like China and Japan, who prioritize business over human rights.

“Ghana should not bow to Western pressure. We should rather strengthen our relationship with Asian countries, such as China and Japan, who are more interested in doing business than in human rights.” Al Wahab said.

