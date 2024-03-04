Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara has praised his players for their hard-fought win against Nsoatreman FC on Sunday.

The Phobians were hosted at the Nana Kronmansah Sports Complex in the Matchday 19 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Ouattara’s side recorded a 2-1 win over Maxwell Konadu’s side with Salifu Ibrahim and Cisse Kasim scoring the goals for the Phobians.

However, Walid Fuseini scored a consolation for the home side.

Speaking after the game, Ouattara said his side could have won 3-1 but for missed chances on the part of his lads.

“I told them in the dressing room that this match we can win 3-1 but you see we missed a lot of goals and this is another problem but we continue to work and hopefully things change God willing” he added.

The win means Hearts of Oak now sits 7th on the Premier League log with 27 points.

Aboubakar Ouattara’s side will hope to keep their winning run intact when they host Bofoakwa Tano in the matchday 20 games this weekend.

