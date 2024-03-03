Ghana striker, Antoine Semenyo was on the scoresheet in Bournemouth’s triumph over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Turf Moore.

The match saw Dutch talent Justin Kluivert swiftly secure the lead for the visitors, finding the net just 13 minutes into the game, granting Bournemouth a favourable halftime advantage.

In a standout performance, Semenyo amplified the lead with a powerful goal, securing victory for his team just two minutes before the final whistle, capitalizing on an assist from Lewis Cook.

THE GHANAIAN GOAT 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/vCsSCTf4v7 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 3, 2024

Semenyo’s impact on Bournemouth’s campaign has been undeniable. With five goals and two assists to his name in 22 appearances in the English Premier League, the 24-year-old forward has proven to be a pivotal asset for his team.

As the season progresses, Semenyo aims to sustain his impressive form, providing Bournemouth with a potent offensive edge.

Back to winning ways ✅ pic.twitter.com/1mP3OOHYJT — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 3, 2024

Semenyo will hope to return to the scoresheet again when they host bottom-placed Sheffield United at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.