A senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, has proposed that Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is the most suitable choice for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate.

Dr. Asah-Asante asserted that, Dr. Opoku Prempeh has demonstrated exceptional competence in various roles, making him the preferred candidate for the running mate position.

During an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show, Dr. Asah-Asante expressed confidence that Dr. Opoku Prempeh would enhance Dr. Bawumia’s electoral prospects in the 2024 elections.

He emphasised that Dr. Bawumia recognises the strengths and advantages that the Energy Minister brings to the table, ensuring a prudent decision-making process.

“As for me, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is number one. In his area of work, he has demonstrated that he has what it takes to lead anytime the call comes and all that. So he will be Dr Bawumia’s top choice for his running mate,” he said.

On November 4, 2023, Vice President Dr. Bawumia clinched the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer position, setting the stage for the upcoming December polls.

While Dr. Bawumia has yet to officially unveil his running mate for the impending elections, analysts have been busy speculating on potential candidates.

Among those frequently mentioned are Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Dr. John Kumah, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Joseph Osei Owusu, and esteemed clergyman and former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Prof. Opoku Onyinah.

Additionally, Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare and Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekulful have emerged as notable contenders in the running mate selection process for Dr. Bawumia.

ALSO READ:

I was shocked – Former Oti Regional Minister speaks after reshuffle

Feasibility of KPMG-Ghana accepting an engagement to conduct a special audit of a contentious contract between Ghana Revenue Authority-Ministry of Finance and SML

Chief Imam, National Muslim Conference present manifesto proposal to Mahama