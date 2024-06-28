A political scientist at the University of Ghana, Dr. Abdul-Jalilu Ateku, has advised Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to address his perceived arrogant demeanour and work on his traits if he hopes to succeed as the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr. Ateku’s comments follow the proposal of Dr. Opoku Prempeh as a running mate, which has sparked criticism over his suitability due to ongoing power outages and his perceived arrogance.

The Energy Minister had challenged critics to publish their load-shedding timetables, a move that many, including NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, saw as disrespectful.

In an interview on Channel One TV, Dr. Ateku stressed the importance of personal characteristics, such as communication style and demeanor, in winning voter support.

He noted that, Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s posture and choice of words may be unfavourably compared to those of the NDC’s running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who is seen as calm and composed.

“It’s very important qualities or personal characteristics or certain traits that you have. Based on this some people will not vote for you, you know we are from a certain background, Ghanaian background we are expected to know how to speak and all that, and some of the choices of words are very, very key because people will look at your posture, your demeanour when you are communicating and all that” he added.

