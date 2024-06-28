Nollywood veteran, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has described men as “endangered species.”

He expressed his disappointment that wealthy men often lavish money on female actors, creating a perception that their male counterparts are not working hard enough, when in fact they are dedicated to their craft.

Kanayo appeared as a guest on a recent episode of the podcast “The Honest Bunch”, which is co-hosted by Husband Material and Deity Cole

“Many Nigerian rich men patronise our women and give them benefits that make us look like we are not working hard,” he lamented.

Nigerian rich men, most of them spend money on our girls to the extent that it impoverishes us. You call a girl, she’s your girlfriend, she says she wants to do a production and demand N100 million to N150 million and you give her. But if na me wey be KOK, you’ll say ‘go and work hard, my friend.’

“Let’s look into this issue because have you seen any lady ask for financial help for any medical expenses? It’s only the men. We are an endangered species, that’s what I am saying” he stated.

ALSO READ: