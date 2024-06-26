One person has been reported dead with others injured in an accident that occurred on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Tuesday.

Accra-based UTV reported that, the accident involved a VIP bus with registration number GT 5287-11 and an articulated truck GR 1276-W.

It happened when the bus driver reportedly tried to overtake a stationary vehicle, causing it to veer off its lane.

It then collided with the truck, causing the truck to overturn and spill the bags of rice it was transporting.

Personnel from the Ambulance Service, Bunso Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), and the Ghana Police Service swiftly responded to the accident.

The injured were transported to the Kibi and Suhum Government Hospital respectively for treatment while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary.

ALSO READ: