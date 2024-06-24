A yet-to-identified driver lost his life in a tragic accident on Sunday afternoon on the N1 highway in Accra.
The accident occurred between the Fiesta Royale traffic light and Abofu junction.
The deceased who was driving a white Honda with registration number GW 2795-Q was trapped after crashing into the rear of a trailer.
The front of the Honda vehicle was destroyed with the windshield and roof damaged beyond repairs.
A rescue team from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) rushed to the scene to remove the driver.
But was pronounced dead on the spot.
