A yet-to-identified driver lost his life in a tragic accident on Sunday afternoon on the N1 highway in Accra.

The accident occurred between the Fiesta Royale traffic light and Abofu junction.

The deceased who was driving a white Honda with registration number GW 2795-Q was trapped after crashing into the rear of a trailer.

The front of the Honda vehicle was destroyed with the windshield and roof damaged beyond repairs.

A rescue team from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) rushed to the scene to remove the driver.

But was pronounced dead on the spot.

