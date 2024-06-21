Former Medeama and AshantiGold striker, Hans Kwoffie has tragically passed away following a fatal accident in Dadwen.

The accident reportedly occurred on Friday when the 35-year-old was travelling to his hometown, Dompim Pepesa.

His car crashed in Dadwen, a nearby town, resulting in his immediate death.

Sources indicate that, the car belonged to former Kotoko and Hearts defender, Samuel Nzemaba.

Hans Kwoffie enjoyed a distinguished career, playing for several clubs including Ashanti Gold, Medeama, Smouha of Egypt, Bechem United, and Legon Cities.

His sudden and untimely death has deeply saddened the football community.