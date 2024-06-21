A former Obuasi East Member of Parliament, Edward Ennin, has raised concerns over the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia‘s delay in announcing his running mate for the 2024 election.

The delay according to him undermines Dr Bawumia’s readiness and suitability for the presidency.

“How can he be President if a small decision like this he can’t make because people are influencing him? Then he can’t do the job. How can he be President?” he said on Accra-based Onua FM.

Per the NPP’s constitution, a running mate is to be selected 12 months before a major election if the President is not the candidate.

Following Dr Bawumia’s election as flagbearer on November 4, 2023, he was expected to name his running mate on December 6, 2023.

However, with six months to the election, Dr Bawumia is yet to name his running mate, causing agitation among the rank and file.

But Mr Ennin has said rumours suggest internal disagreements on the choice of the candidate has accounted for the undue delay.

“What amazes me is that former President Kufour clearly and openly chose his running mate, and so did Akufo-Addo. Now it is Dr. Bawumia’s time to decide who he wants, and the information that keeps reaching us is that people in the Jubilee House do not like the candidate Dr. Bawumia prefers.

“If you are a flagbearer of a major party like the NPP and you’re being frightened to choose the running mate you like, then how can he be president? He doesn’t have the boldness to be president. Is he not a man? The constitution has given him the right to choose, is he not man enough to?” he bemoaned.

Meanwhile, a survey by the National Investigative Bureau (NIB) has revealed that Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is widely preferred among NPP members to be the running mate.

