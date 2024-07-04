The National Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, July 4, meet the flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to decide on his choice of running mate for the December 7 general elections.

The meeting will take place at the Asante Hall of the Alisa Hotel, Accra.

The party at the meeting is expected to consider and approve the nomination of Energy Minister and Manhyia South MP, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NAPO as the running mate.

NAPO’s nomination has sparked mixed reactions both within and outside the NPP.

While some think he will make a good pair with Dr Bawumia, there has also been opposition against him.

