Residents and opinion leaders in Baniekrom, located in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region, are calling for police protection.

This follows a tragic shooting incident that resulted in the deaths of three individuals on Tuesday, July 2.

The victims, youths from a nearby community, were shot by a local fetish priest who claimed they were part of a group attempting to attack him.

The incident occurred in a secluded area near the residence of the suspect, Osman Majeed, a fetish priest.

Three of the young men died instantly at the scene, and another person, who was also part of the group, succumbed to gunshot wounds later.

Bloodstains and bullet cartridges were still visible at the scene a day after the incident, highlighting the severity of the violence.

The shooting has created significant fear among the local residents.

Farmers who normally use the path where the incident occurred avoided their farms on Wednesday, July 3, and a nearby school was temporarily closed for safety concerns. Despite a semblance of calm in the area, the community remains on edge.

Opinion leaders in Baniekrom are urging authorities to provide police protection to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of the residents.

They believe that visible law enforcement presence is necessary to restore confidence and security within the community.

The suspect, Osman Majeed, is currently on the run, and police are actively searching for him.

The bodies of the deceased were retrieved by the police and have been deposited at the morgue as the investigation continues.

