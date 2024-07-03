The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the shooting of three individuals by suspect Osman Majeed at Barniekrom near Mankranso in the Ashanti Region.

On July 2, 2024, the Police received reports that Majeed had shot three people, alleging they were part of a group that had come to attack him.

A Police team responded to the scene, where they transported the bodies of the three deceased individuals to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Evidence collected from the scene includes one motorbike, eight spent cartridges, and four cutlasses.

Efforts are currently underway to locate Osman Majeed, who remains at large.

The Police urge community members to remain calm as the investigation continues, with the aim of apprehending the suspect and ensuring he faces justice.

Below is the Police statement

ALSO READ: