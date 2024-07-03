National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Twifo Atti Morkwa, David Vondee, clashed with a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Lawyer Enoch Afuakwa over the government’s One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

During a discussion on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, tensions flared between the two panelists.

Mr. Vondee questioned the credibility of the NPP’s One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative, claiming it is nonexistent and accused the government of deception.

He cited government claim that, the Twifo Oil Palm Plantation is part of the IDIF initiative as a clear case of public deception.

“There is nothing called One District One Factory; that policy by the NPP government does not exist. The NPP hates the truth.” he said.

But lawyer Afuakwa maintained that, the IDIF has helped resuscitate Ghana’s economy.

“The Twifo Oil Palm Plantation is working and part of One District One Factory” he stressed.

The debate nearly turned physical in their quest to defend their positions on the IDIF initiative.

Mr. Vondee questioned Mr. Afuakwa claim of being a legal practitioner.

“You are a lawyer and don’t need to behave that way. Stop spreading lies!” he said.

This angered lawyer Afuakwa who vowed to ensure the NDC MP loses his seat in Parliament.

“I will personally fund his contender and have him ejected from Parliament. You don’t deserve to be an MP; the constituents must get a new person to lead them because of the way the MP is speaking. His people should vote against him. He doesn’t deserve their support; they should vote for the NPP candidate, Ebenezer Dwamena” he urged.

After the show, Mr. Vondee apologized to the audience for the heated argument but maintained that the 1D1F policy is a hoax.

