An economics teacher at Tuna SHS has been arrested by staff of Mole National Park in the Savannah Region for poaching.

The teacher was arrested after the staff heard a gunshot and traced him.

The law enforcement officer for Mole National Park, Alfred Kofi Baba, said the suspect will be arraigned before the Bole District Magistrate Court.

However, staff of the park have expressed concern about the incessant poaching in the park and have vowed to prosecute anyone caught poaching.

