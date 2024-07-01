The Bole Magistrate Court presided over by His Worship Edward Essel has remanded three notorious poachers who were arrested in the Mole National Park.

The suspects are Saaka Karim 26yrs, Abdulai Adam 25yrs and Ahmed Fatawu 23 all farmers and natives of Laribanga in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region.

The trio were arrested by staff while on normal patrol duties on June 27, 2024.

The prosecutor in this case, ASP Wisdom Pavis told the court that, the staff came across some footprints suspected to be poachers.

They traced and spotted five young men suspected to be poachers and managed to arrest three and two managed to escape.

They retrieved a bowl of gari, stew, sugar, salt, one gun and some cartridges.

The Law enforcement officer of the Mole National Park Alfred Kofi Baba revealed Karim once entered the Park in 2020.

In the course of pursuing to arrest him, he shot a staff, Haruna Hashim on his shoulder.

Karim was arranged before court and was charge GH₵1,920 and also signed a bond of good behaviour for 18 Months.

He was able to pay the fine but continued to poach in the reserve.

They are to reappear before the court on Friday, July 12, 2024.

