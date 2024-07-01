Renowned gospel artiste, Ohemaa Mercy has stepped in to mediate the escalating copyright dispute between veteran music producer, Kwame Mickey and gospel group, Team Eternity Ghana.

The controversy centres on Team Eternity’s recent hit “Defe Defe,” which Kwame Mickey alleges unlawfully samples an older song by Hallelujah Voices, a group under his production.

The dispute started when Kwame Mickey took to social media and accused Team Eternity of coping Hallelujah Voices.

According to Mickey, the title, lyrics, and arrangement of Team Eternity’s version closely mirrors those of the original track, despite having different melodies.

This has sparked widespread debate within the gospel music community, with opinions divided on whether the similarities constitute copyright infringement.

But Ohemaa Mercy has publicly pleaded with Kwame Mickey to show leniency towards Team Eternity.

She emphasized the importance of unity and reconciliation within the gospel music community, urging Mickey to consider an amicable resolution over legal action.

This appeal comes at a time when the Copyright Office has also advised Team Eternity to address the issue promptly to avoid further complications.

As the situation unfolds, Team Eternity is yet to officially respond to the allegations.

