It is a taboo to sell kenkey in Aburi on Thursday, Adonten Asokwahene, Nana Okyere-Kwame has said.

This, he explained is because the gods who visit the town on Thursdays, do not like the scent of maize.

Nana Okyere-Kwame revealed this in an interview with Adom News.

He indicated that, a violation of this law established by their forefathers will incur the wrath of the gods who are guiding and protecting the people of Aburi.

“It is a taboo to sell kenkey on Thursdays in Aburi, our forefathers made it so because the gods in Aburi don’t like any scent from maize. It’s believed that they visit the town on Thursdays so to prevent and curses from them, the sale of kenkey publicly was banned on Thursdays” he stated.

Surprisingly, Stella Agyei, a 45-year-old woman who has been selling kenkey in Aburi for the past 10 years confirmed the chief’s assertions.

She said all sellers in Aburi comply with this traditional law.

“I have been selling kenkey for the past 10 years in Aburi and we don’t work on Thursdays. It is forbidden” she added.

Aburi is a town in the Akuapem South constituency of the Eastern region. It is famous for its tourist site, the Aburi Botanical Gardens.