Ghanaian gospel artiste, Ohemaa Mercy has expressed concern over the large following fake pastors attract, lamenting the negative impact this has on Christianity.

According to her, majority of these pastors have lost touch with their core mandate, which is to be instruments of God’s word and be fishers of men.

Unfortunately, Ohemaa Mercy said many Christians are victims of these charlatans because they have failed to learn the word of God.

She bemoaned how these pastors preach only on fame and wealth instead of salvation just to get large following.

The gospel musician is certain the Holy Spirit has departed from such pastors which only focus is to make money.

Ohemaa Mercy prayed for the spirit of discernment to guide Christians to identify fake men of God.