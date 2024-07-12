The Mion-Gbonlana, Regent of the Mion Traditional Area, has stated that the stature of and work done by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as Vice President are peerless in the history of Vice Presidents of the Republic.

He opined that in the history of Ghana’s democratic governance, the qualities and achievements of Dr. Bawumia are unmatched.

He pointed out how the Vice President has played a pivotal role in bringing development to the Mion Traditional Area in particular and the Eastern part of the Northern Region(Dagbon) as a whole

“Your Excellency, having watched your performance as Vice President of our Republic, I have seen a lot of good potentials which can not be swept under the carpet. Your sterling qualities and most effective leadership are undoubtedly unparalleled by any vice president in the history of our democratic governance. You have played key roles in major projects in Eastern Dagbon, which the Mion traditional area is part of,” the Mion-Gbonlana said when Dr Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him today, July 11, 2024 as part of his campaign tour.

The Regent recounted how Dr. Bawumia responded with alacrity to his appeal for a police vehicle to beef up security patrols in the Mion area. He cited several other development projects Dr Bawumia has been instrumental in bringing to the people of Mion.

“I remember the speed with which you attended to our appeal for a Police vehicle to beef up security patrol along the Sang-Sambu stretch of the Yendi-Tamale Road.

Mention can also be made of the Tamale-Yendi-Tatale Road project as well as the Agenda-111 project in Mion, which has achieved a speedy progress compared with similar ones in other areas. These, and many schools, health facilities, and rural electrification projects are contributing to ameliorating the suffering of the teaming masses of rural folks in communities dotted all over the Mion traditional enclave. I wish to thank you profusely for these timely interventions,”Mion-Gbonlana said.

He stressed that Ghanaians have faith in his leadership and will vote for him come December 7, 2024.

“Your Excellency, Ghanaians have high hopes in seeing you behind the steer of the vehicle of governance. It is only through a peaceful electioneering process that we can have you lead Ghana as the first gentleman of the country and the first northerner to be president of an NPP government. I wish you and your running mate a successful campaign to break the 8,” he stated.