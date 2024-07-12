George Boateng, the brother of the late Lois Abena Koranteng, a 24-year-old graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has broken his silence on the tragic incident.

Speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Friday, he shared heart-wrenching details of the events leading to his sister’s untimely death.

“The last time I spoke to her was on the Friday night before the fateful day. She told me about the food she ate but didn’t mention any issues or conflicts with anyone. She was the happy Lois we knew” the distraught brother said.

Mr. Boateng noted that, late Lois, the last born of the family knew how to swim, but she rarely did.

“When we heard about the incident, we were very shocked, so we immediately sent our people to check. We still don’t understand how she ended up from her room to the pool” he bemoaned.

Mr. Boateng said the family was reluctant to go public with their grief but felt compelled due to the handling of the case by the Police.

“We are not happy to bring the death of our sister to the public, but we did that because of the way the security services handled the case,” he stated.

Background

Lois Abena Koranteng was reportedly found unconscious in a pool while on a business trip with her boss and his driver on June 8, 2024.

The three had lodged in separate rooms at a hotel in Takoradi for the night. However, a hotel worker discovered Lois’s body in the hotel swimming pool at dawn on June 8, 2024, wearing just a bra and underwear.

