The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the tragic death of 24-year-old Lois Abena Koranteng, who was discovered unconscious in a swimming pool at a hotel in Takoradi on 8th June 2024.

According to reports, Ms Koranteng was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Police visited both the scene and the hospital where the body was inspected.

Preliminary investigations have however revealed no signs of assault.

An autopsy conducted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on the same day, in the presence of the deceased’s family, identified the cause of death as asphyxia, severe pulmonary edema, and drowning in a pool.

In response to concerns raised by the family regarding the Police’s initial engagement, the Inspector-General of Police, on 10th July 2024, personally reached out to the family to apologize for any lapses in communication.

He assured them of the ongoing investigation’s progress and offered to meet them at their convenience to provide updates.

The Ghana Police Service remains committed to collaborating closely with the family throughout the investigation.

