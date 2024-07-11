The Ministry of Works and Housing has affirmed the government’s commitment to lowering housing prices through collaborative efforts with other ministries.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah mentioned plans to partner with sectors like Roads, Energy, and Water Resources.

These collaborations are intended to cover expenses such as constructing road networks, connecting housing units to the national grid, and providing water services, thereby alleviating financial burdens on developers.

With Ghana facing a housing deficit of 1.8 million units, the government aims to close this gap.

In a recent media interview, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said these initiatives could potentially reduce housing unit costs by 30 percent.

“We are piloting synergies with other sectors of government. For example, roads, water, and energy. Why? Because when we build in those synergies, it means the developer doesn’t have to construct the road himself, extend electricity himself, or extend water.

“And it has the potential to reduce the cost of the final unit that is being sold, from what they are telling us, up to about 30%. That will help significantly to reduce the cost of projects in these master-planned communities” he stated.

ALSO READ:

Bawumia fetes widows in Bunkprugu