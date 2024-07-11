Nsoatreman FC coach, Yaw Preko has expressed confidence in his team’s capacity to showcase a formidable performance that will bring honour to Ghana and their supporters.

Securing victory in the FA Cup, Nsoatreman earned the right to represent Ghana in the upcoming 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup.

Their historic triumph over Bofoakwa Tano at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium marked a significant milestone as they lifted their maiden trophy.

In the Confederation Cup’s preliminary round, Nsoatreman FC is set to face TP Elect Sport FC from Chad.

They will host the first leg before travelling for the return fixture in Chad.

Despite the inherent challenges of being newcomers in African continental competitions, coach Yaw Preko, who recently inked a two-year contract with the club, is resolute in leaving a lasting impact in their debut campaign.

“I’ve consulted with Maxwell Konadu regarding the squad he previously managed. We aim to enhance our current setup,” remarked the former Medeama SC and Great Olympics coach in an interview with Happy FM.

“We understand the difficulties as a new club in African competitions, but our commitment is to bring joy to Ghana. We’re prepared to compete and put on a strong performance, inspired by the achievements of Dreams FC,” he emphasized.

The preliminary rounds are scheduled between August 16-25 for the first leg and September 13-22 for the second leg.

Should Nsoatreman FC prevail against TP Elect Sport FC, they will face either Algeria’s CS Constantine or Rwanda’s Police FC in the subsequent round.

Furthermore, Nsoatreman FC will host their home matches at the Baba Yara Stadium.