Nsoatreman FC is set to compete against TP Elect Sport FC of Chad in the preliminary round of the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup.

The FA Cup champions will first host Elect Sports at the Baba Yara Stadium before heading to Chad for the return leg.

CAF CONFEDERATION PRELIM

We play our first ever CAF CONFEDERATION CUP Game as hosts to TP ELECT SPORT FC from Chad! Date to be communicated later. We move! Lions in our jungle!#3firiteteamanaso#mtnfacup24‘champions pic.twitter.com/L8UGbdVagN — NSOATREMAN FC – 24′ MTN FA CUP CHAMPIONS 🏆 (@Nsoatreman_FC) July 11, 2024

The Ghanaian club will face either Algeria’s CS Constantine or Police FC of Rwanda in the second round of the preliminary stage if they are able to go past the Elect Sport hurdle.

Nsoatreman FC earned their spot in the African competition after defeating Bofoakwa Tano in the FA Cup final held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The team will commence their African campaign under the guidance of their new manager, Yaw Preko, who has taken over from Maxwell Konadu.

Konadu, who joined the team at the beginning of the 2023/24 season, has departed to South African lower-tier side Black Leopards on a three-year deal.

Despite the unexpected departure of their former Black Stars assistant coach, Nsoatreman FC is determined to make an impact in their debut appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The first round of the prelims is set to be played between August 16 and August 25 while the second round is scheduled for September 13 and 22.