The near-term inflation outlook is uncertain despite the disinflation trend, GCB Capital has disclosed.

It pointed out that while it expects the disinflation trend to continue in the second half of 2024, the inflation profile remains elevated.

“These prevailing upside pressures will continue to moderate the decline in inflation and we envisage possible reversals in the inflation trend in August and later in Q4 [quarter 4] 2024. While the cedi appears to have stabilized broadly against the major trading currencies following the raft of positive news since June, the lagged impact and the second-round effects of the prevailing inflationary pressures could linger, moderating the pace of disinflation”, it said.