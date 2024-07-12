A recent poll by Global InfoAnalytics reveals a significant drop in voter support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra Region following Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s selection as the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The poll, conducted after the nomination of Dr. Opoku Prempeh, also known as ‘NAPO,’ indicates a notable decline in six major constituencies in Greater Accra: Tema Central, Ablekuma West, Ablekuma North, Ayawaso Central, Ayawaso West Wuogon, and Ledzokuku.

According to the poll, 42% of NPP voters stated they would not vote for the party due to NAPO’s nomination, while 49% of voters remained loyal.

Among floating voters, who play a crucial role in determining election outcomes in Ghana, a significant 74% are less likely to vote for the NPP due to NAPO’s candidacy, with only 9% considering voting for the party.

Discussing the findings, Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa, urged the party to address the challenge.

“If you look at this, in Greater Accra, those who said they’ll be influenced to vote for the NPP, 49% of the NPP said they’ll vote for the party, 42% NPP voters said they’ll not be influenced in the Greater Accra.

“When it comes to the floating voters, 9% said they’ll be influenced and 74% said they’ll not be influenced, that is worrying. If you don’t make a good impression among the floating voters, you are done,” he said on Channel One TV.

READ ALSO: