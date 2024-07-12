Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has expressed confidence in Ghana’s prospects for qualifying in the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The four-time African champions have been placed in Group F, where they will face Angola, Niger, and Sudan.

Reacting to the draw, Ussif highlighted the growing competitiveness of international football, referencing the impressive performances of smaller nations in the ongoing Euro 2024.

“There are no small teams in the world anymore. The current Euro 2024 has shown us that even the smaller countries are performing well. However, I have great confidence in our technical team, led by coach Otto Addo,” he stated in an interview with Peace FM.

“Otto Addo is familiar with these countries—Angola, Niger, and Sudan. They are all strong footballing nations. I am confident that we will top the group,” he added.

Ghana is set to begin their qualifiers with a home game against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The qualifiers are scheduled to start in September later this year.

The 2025 AFCON tournament will be hosted in Morocco.