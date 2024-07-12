The Mahama Campaign Team has denied reports that John Dramani Mahama went to Russia to seek assistance from the government for the December polls.

They slammed Asaase Radio and Daily Guide for allegedly publishing false information.

According to a statement from Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Mahama’s spokesperson, issued on Friday, July 12, 2024, the publication by Asaase Radio on Thursday, July 11, 2024, is “shadowy and unethical journalism practice” aimed at defaming Mahama.

She clarified that, Mr. Mahama was in Russia to launch the Russian language translation of his memoir, ‘My First Coup D’etat and Other Stories from the Lost Decades of Africa,’ at the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow.

Find below the statement by Mahama’s Campaign Team