The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will outdoor his campaign team next week.

The party’s General Secretary, Mr Justin Koduah Frimpong, on Saturday said the flagbearer had a clear vision for the nation, hence, he wasted no time in announcing his policy direction just a few months after being elected as the presidential candidate.

“Just look at the NDC flagbearer former President John Mahama…has he come out with his policy direction after a year of being elected flagbearer?” he asked.

Mr Koduah Frimpong announced this during the acclamation of Samuel Abu Jinapor as the parliamentary candidate of Damongo in the Savannah Region on Saturday.

He was hopeful that the free and fair internal party elections would yield fruitful results in the December 7 polls.

Mr Koduah Frimpong called for unity among the rank and file of the party to ensure a resounding victory in December, saying; “A divided front can never win an election”.

The acclamation ceremony also saw the launch of the Damongo Constituency and the Savannah Region campaigns of the Party for the 2024 Election.

Mr Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, for the past four years, has impacted his constituents with infrastructure projects and social interventions to alleviate poverty among his people.

For instance, he facilitated the construction of an astroturf, a community centre, a 15-kilometre asphalt road, and 15 community boreholes and provided educational materials to the pupils.

The MP also paid the tuition fees of 300 students from the constituency enrolled in some tertiary institutions across the country, while providing financial and technical support to women groups engaged in small and medium-scale enterprises to expand their businesses.

The parliamentary candidate of the NPP called for unity among the party’s rank and file and said with unity and tenacity of purpose, they could retain the seat with a bigger margin on December 7.

Mr Jinapor, in his acceptance speech, said Dr Bawumia had a vision for the nation that aligned with the fourth Industrial Revolution – ICT and digitisation – which the world’s economy was gearing towards.

He criticized the NDC flagbearer for failure to resolve the power outages during his presidency and asked how far the much-touted “24-hour economy” policy could go in support of Ghanaians.