It has emerged that Sammi Awuku, a former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is spearheading the campaign of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in his bid to become flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

With an impressive track record in political organisation and mobilisation, Sammi Awuku’s appointment as the head of Dr Bawumia’s campaign team comes as no surprise, having helped the party to win power as National Youth Organiser in 2016 and retained power in 2020 as National Organiser.

He is known in party circles as “Capo”, for his political sagacity.

Mr Awuku, the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and a prominent figure within the NPP, has previously served as the National Youth Organiser of the party, where he played a crucial role in mobilising the youth base and securing electoral victories for the NPP in previous elections.

In addition to the appointment of Mr Awuku, it has been confirmed that Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of Intercity STC Coaches Limited (STC) has assumed the role of Communications Director for the Vice President’s campaign.

Nana Akomea, a seasoned communicator, made a public declaration on Peace FM that he is in charge of Dr Bawumia’s campaign communications, explaining why he was throwing his support behind the Vice President’s candidacy.

He said he was part of Dr Bawumia’s team campaigning in the 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region, giving a thumbs up to Asanteman for the rousing reception accorded the Vice President.

Nana Akomea, a former Minister of Information and MP for Okaikoi South, brings a wealth of experience in effectively conveying political messages to the public.

Mr Akomea’s appointment as the Communications Director further highlights the significance that the Bawumia campaign puts emphasis on effective communication strategies.

With his extensive background in public relations and media management, Mr Akomea is expected to play a pivotal role in crafting and disseminating the Vice President’s campaign messages to the electorate.

Also, insider sources reveal that Mr Akomea is expected to be assisted by Miracles Dennis Aboagye, Director of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development at the Presidency who has lately been on the frontline of NPP communications, Dr Gideon Boako, spokesperson of the Vice President and Yaw Adomako Baafi, former Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party.

The selection of Sammi Awuku and Nana Akomea underscores Dr Bawumia’s commitment to assembling a formidable team that will navigate the complexities of a presidential campaign.

The duo’s proven capabilities and expertise in their respective fields are expected to bolster Bawumia’s chances of securing the NPP’s nomination as the flagbearer and ultimately winning the 2024 general elections.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that there will be other key players, such as Frederick Opare-Ansah, former MP for Suhum and Nii Adjei Sowah, former Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive expected to be announced by the Vice President in the coming days to beef up the team.

As the race for the NPP flagbearer intensifies, Dr Bawumia’s selection of Sammi Awuku and Nana Akomea as key members of his campaign team sends a strong signal of his determination to lead the party to victory in the upcoming elections.

ALSO READ: